Thank you Curtis Lueck for your column on the future of the RTA. I agree that the residents of the City of Tucson do not need the RTA and Tucson is better served implementing its own taxes without the interference of the RTA board.

The RTA board is controlled by the smaller jurisdictions, which represent only 15% of the county’s population. The needs of the urban core are not a priority, even though Tucson is the economic driver of the region. This was demonstrated by the board and staff stalling the North 1st Avenue RTA project. This project was needlessly delayed for a year and a half, as the community and the Tucson Mayor and Council demanded action.

Tucson doesn’t need a plan based on a 2006 framework controlled by an RTA board. The residents have demonstrated their support for the Move Tucson plan and I believe they will continue to support that plan and future funding proposals as they see the benefits of Prop 411.

Ruth Reiman

Midtown