It’s common to read about a serious car, bike, pedestrian “accident” or a letter to the editor addressing the same. Here are 3 suggestions to help improve the dangerous driving conditions: 1)Tucson Police Department (TPD) should double, triple, even quadruple the Traffic Enforcement Division 2) TPD should not focus solely on drunk driving/speeding, they need to enforce all codes/laws e.g. running red lights, reckless driving, and using electronic devises 3) TPD should reinstate investigating all “accidents” not just ones with serious injuries and make sure drivers have their licenses and required auto insurance (which is the law). The indifference of the City Council and TPD administration toward drivers who know they can get away with running red lights, stop signs, pedestrians in cross walks, or just plain not paying attention driving a 3,500 lbs auto has created a very dangerous environment for all of us. If all else fails bring back the red light cameras but please do it right this time.
Mike Fisher
Midtown
