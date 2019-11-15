Another election has passed, and once again I am unrepresented in the city of my birth, due to the Tucson election system seating Paul Cunningham on the City Council after once again losing in his home ward, but "sweeping to victory" in the City-wide general election. Doesn't this make the third time this has happened? And yet he is so eager to speak to "his" constituents. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling. Until and when this election system is shown to be unconstitutional, I will continue to live as an unrepresented citizen of Tucson. I would love to sit down with those of you who support this system because it favors ytour political views, and listen to you justify how "fair" and "equitable" it is.
Vicky Thayne
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.