Letter: Tucson Election

Mr Lindstrom suggests some valid theories regarding campaign advertising and name recognition. It’s a shame he didn’t stop there. If additional exposition were necessary, it would have been nice to have heard his rejoinder to Mr. Ciscomani’s positions on such things as the border invasion, infanticide, rampant government deficit spending, generational inflation, and escalating crime. Instead, we are led to believe that aesthetics, sign design, and the obligatory anti-Trump message are more important. It’s as if cheerleader competence, uniform design, and fight song recognition are the keys to attracting someone to “our (progressive) side.” This is not a game. It’s an existential competition, and a clear-eyed analysis of options is critical to the continued success of the American experiment.