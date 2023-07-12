As a citizen of Ward 1 I was excited to vote for Santa Cruz and Romero in 2019, but cannot support either of them today because: 1) the City broke its annexation promise to this area at 36th/La Cholla; 2) the Tucson water rate increases that charge less to commercial and more to residential customers (even though Phoenix charges all customers at the same rate); 3) the many years requesting a bus line that runs down La Cholla and Greasewood to connect the west side with PCC and St Mary’s medical center (just to get to St Mary’s Rd by bus you have to travel east of I-10 to 6th Ave then travel north); 4) approval of TEP’s Cottonwood substation along an unstable area of the Santa Cruz River bank and 5) the lack of response or acknowledgement from the Ward 1 and Mayor offices to email or phone messages. I am supporting Miguel Ortega because we deserve better representation for all residents.