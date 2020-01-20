Letter: Tucson Electric Power

Re: the Jan. 17 article "TEP's request to raise rates is hit by critics at ACC hearing."
When politicians require this utility to "Go Green" and TEP is obligated to spend a tremendous amount on solar, wind or whatever and eliminate coal completely, I wonder where this is all going in the future for Tucson. Read what is happening in California with the bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric. The demands for more Green Energy and not allowing the utility to charge to cover their costs. This coupled with restrictions on forest management have lead to wild fire destruction of homes.
With solar panels and windmill blades having a useful life of 15-20 years, then what. In 2020 they will have to destroy, bury and replace 50,000 metric tons of windmill blades, with increasing tonnage every year because they cannot be recycled. Same applies to solar panels.
Why not more nuclear power for our future? That waste buried in a Nevada mountain.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
