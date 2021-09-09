 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Eviction Confusion
Letter: Tucson Eviction Confusion

The Star reports that the Pima/Tucson joint Eviction Prevention Program has received good news and is in “full sail” to receive a “windfall” of expiring federal money that must be allocated by Sep 30. Political conservatives on the “leeward” side are embarrassed that our local government can’t manage its finances, balancing need versus checkbook.

We offer a pop quiz for Star readers to follow the money: Where does it go?

(1) Directly to tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to COVID misfortune, keeping their lights on.

(2) Directly to landlords allowing them to keep the lights on for their tenants, offsetting rent obligations.

(3) Directly to government at all levels who distribute the funds too late and to all the wrong places.

I’m going with door number three. Comments from the windward side invited.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

