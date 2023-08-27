Tucson and Vail and Arizona places

Phoenix and Scottsdale and many other spaces

Beautiful weather and the joy that it brings

These are a few of my favorite things

Cactus and grey dove and Palo Verde growing

Barrel and hedgehogs and white cotton sowing

Sunshine and monsoons and good weather swings

These are a few of my favorite things

When the rains come, and the clouds drum

And the floods go bad.

I honestly think of my favorite things

And then I don't feel so bad.

Mission del Bac and the great Pima Air

Rodeo time the big County Fair

Museums and zoo, and backyards with swings

These are a few of my favorite things

Climbing Mt Lemmon, and historic homes,

National Parks and and old cow bones

Knowing that voice, when e'r Linda Sings

These are a few of my favorite things

When the Cats play, in a bad way

Makes me feel real sad

Then I remember my favorite things

And then I don't feel so bad.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side