Tucson and Vail and Arizona places
Phoenix and Scottsdale and many other spaces
Beautiful weather and the joy that it brings
These are a few of my favorite things
Cactus and grey dove and Palo Verde growing
Barrel and hedgehogs and white cotton sowing
Sunshine and monsoons and good weather swings
These are a few of my favorite things
When the rains come, and the clouds drum
And the floods go bad.
I honestly think of my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad.
Mission del Bac and the great Pima Air
Rodeo time the big County Fair
Museums and zoo, and backyards with swings
These are a few of my favorite things
Climbing Mt Lemmon, and historic homes,
National Parks and and old cow bones
Knowing that voice, when e'r Linda Sings
These are a few of my favorite things
When the Cats play, in a bad way
Makes me feel real sad
Then I remember my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.