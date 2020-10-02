 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Festival of Books
It takes courage to take a stand against the sea of opposition.

I applaud the organizers of the Tucson Festival of Books to, once again, be in the forefront of intelligent thought and preparation. The decision to place their festival in March 2021 in total virtual platforms is a wise and well-thought out position. Balancing the protections they would have to take for staff/volunteers and guest speakers against non-compliant crowds was the best solution.

Apparently they know something that the higher authorities in government don’t. They are playing it safe rather than sorry. There are too many (i.e. the authors) who could become compromised. We do not know how long the COVID and flu seasons will last. KUDOS!!!! Thanks again for protecting the public!

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

