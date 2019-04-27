Re: the April 17 article "City loses paramedic lactation case, could pay $3.8M."
Sadly, I have had the opportunity to call Tucson first responders many, many times in my 30+ years of living in the City of Tucson. Most of the time, they are competent and responsive and deserving of utmost respect. However, it is remarkable that the talented and dedicated people of Tucson Fire Department do not know how to treat their staff. The lack of courtesy toward and illegal treatment of a breast-feeding paramedic is indicative of other human resource problems in this department. Women firefighters and less favored personnel have historically been treated badly. Now poor TFD supervisory judgement is costing us significant money due to an appropriate financial award to an aggrieved party. After all these years, it's time that TFD gets their act together and treat all employees with respect.
Carol Brown
Midtown
