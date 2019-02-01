I am a native Tucsonan and have traveled and noticed our gas prices are very high when they always used to be competitive or the lowest in the country. At the current price of oil, regular unleaded gasoline should be priced at about $1.65 to $1.79 per gallon, like it is in many parts of the country. I was just in the midwest, east and south central and found this to be true except where gasoline had to be trucked a long distance.
Tucson is served by pipelines and other towns along the same pipeline offer lower prices. Why is our gas $2.09 to $2.59 per gallon? Price fixing! We are being robbed! If you want to see exactly what current prices are across the country use GasBuddy. You can check local and other prices using the map feature and picking the location to compare. All of Arizona is dealing with this price fixing!
R. Stephen Calkins Keyes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.