What a surprise to see a City who can't fix the roads, can't provide safety of City residents, a City that wants to plant a million trees in a City short of water now wants to run the electricity generation of the Tucson area! Living in a Pima County unincorporated area that the City would like to annex, now that is just plain scary! Would we rather have Pima County and TEP provide for services they do reasonable well? Answer is yes - unequivocally. The City of Tucson should concentrate on doing a few things well!