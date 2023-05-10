Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Gasoline Prices

Letter: Arizona Gasoline Prices

Arizona gasoline prices have been at least $1.00 a gallon above the U.S. national average since April 3rd. (Today it's $4.75 vs. $3.55 a gallo…

Letter: Tick, Tick, Tick

Letter: Tick, Tick, Tick

I served on a work group tasked with crafting content for Arizona’s State Plan on Alzheimer’s and other dementias back in 2016. I was chosen b…

Letter: Rosemont mine

Letter: Rosemont mine

The problem with the Rosemont mine is our current mining law was passed in 1872. At that time there was no better higher value of any piece of…

Comments may be used in print.