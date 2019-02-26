Zounds! The era of the erstwhile emporium operators is curtailed. Tucson is no longer the hotel restaurant-chain of old. The new cadre of powers that be will procure more clean industry so citizens can have an ameliorated life.
Wages will finally rise with Caterpillar, Amazon, Geico, et al. The $11.00 F.M.W. is modest for adults; cornucopia for kids. Tucson can no longer be ‘The Last Picture Show’ of one million folk.
Downtown scurries. The TCC gained hockey and arena football. Reopen the high-rise Old Pueblo Club to the public. New soccer and pickleball are planned for the Kino Park. A year-around amusement park?
Metro-wide, taxes on industry could help pave roadways. An east-west freeway on the Glenn Road alignment or the Rillito River bed would draw traffic from major arteries. Light rail could expand in diverse directions.
Denizens: Don’t fear a megalopolis! There’s tranquility from Botanical Gardens to backyard windbells.
Mike Hamilton
West side
