Letter: Tucson H2o Raising Rates, While Providing Waning Service

Tucson Water used to ensure that its customers could locate their meter boxes, access them to see the meter inside for reading it, checking for flow/leak, or turning a valve off in case of an emergency. Since the city has replaced all of its mechanical meters with AMR or electronic meters, the meter readers don't even have to locate the meter or get out of their truck to read the meter, as they just press a button on their handheld computers. The city has replaced all the metal meter box lids with plastic lids so the computers can get a strong signal from the ERT which registers the reading. The plastic lids are now seen during a downpour floating down the street. The meter boxes now fill up with mud, sand, and debris, thus blocking the customers view. In many cases the entire meter box is essentially buried from view of the customer and Tucson Water employees. Don't Tucson Water customers deserve better? Pay more get less!
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.