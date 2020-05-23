Letter: Tucson history in the Star

Thank you for two wonderful articles on Tucson history in one day! On Monday, May 18 Carmen Duarte's front page story on the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet swept across 150 years of the national and local history of this admirable order - and now I finally know the origin of that name I see on medical centers around town. And Jan Cleere's latest installment of Western Women told the amazing story of Petra Stevens, stranger and more fascinating than a telenovela. Bravo to the Star for keeping up a stream of local reporting on Tucson history for many years and for continuing it into this crazy, difficult present time.
Mark Dickinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!