 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson Home Sharing
View Comments

Letter: Tucson Home Sharing

  • Comments

At the end of June, County supervisors Heinz, Grijalva and Scott voted to back Tucson Home Sharing with a 100K investment - this pilot project will match housemates: those seeking a home with older adults who have one. It’s a low-cost model that has the potential for high impact in the senior housing sector. The approved County funding builds on financial support committed by Mayor Romero and the Council.

Investing in Shared Housing is one of the solutions to the critical shortage of affordable housing in Pima County. I want to personally thank the elected members of our community who voted to fund this important effort. Your foresight, commitment to affordable housing, and vision is a model for the state and the nation.

Over 100 letters of support were submitted for the project. If you want to stay engaged and get updates on the progress of the now funded Pilot Program email Tucsonhomesharing.com

Judy Clinco, Tucson Home Sharing Advisor

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Local-issues

Letter: Equity?

Please explain how it is equitable to have the City of Tucson’s Land fill (Los Reales) not accept cash as payment to use their facility.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News