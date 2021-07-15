Letter: Tucson Home Sharing

At the end of June, County supervisors Heinz, Grijalva and Scott voted to back Tucson Home Sharing with a 100K investment - this pilot project will match housemates: those seeking a home with older adults who have one. It’s a low-cost model that has the potential for high impact in the senior housing sector. The approved County funding builds on financial support committed by Mayor Romero and the Council.
Investing in Shared Housing is one of the solutions to the critical shortage of affordable housing in Pima County. I want to personally thank the elected members of our community who voted to fund this important effort. Your foresight, commitment to affordable housing, and vision is a model for the state and the nation.
Over 100 letters of support were submitted for the project. If you want to stay engaged and get updates on the progress of the now funded Pilot Program email Tucsonhomesharing.com
Judy Clinco, Tucson Home Sharing Advisor
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.