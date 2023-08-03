I am so pleased to read about the proposed update to the Tucson House. Years ago I delivered Mobile Meals at this location and it was a favorite on my route. Over all the folks who lived there were like a community in itself, an interesting and friendly bunch. I especially remember all the effort that went into a Christmas decorating contest by each floor one year.
It's hopeful to hear there is a planned upgrade of the elevators in 2024. my first thought when I read this article was REPAIR or REPLACE the ELEVATORS. They are a nightmare and somewhat of a danger to the residents. I'm happy for the residents.
Jan Foiles
west side
