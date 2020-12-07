 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Human Services Leader
Letter: Tucson Human Services Leader

Re: the Nov. 30 article "Pima Council on Aging president Clark receives achievement award."

Thanks for the excellent article recognizing W. Mark Clark, CEO of Pima Council on Aging, for his recent award. The Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers honors one remarkable social work leader each year for their contribution to the community and the profession over their lifetime. Mark has developed and promoted many innovative programs to strengthen and support vulnerable individuals and families through his leadership in the areas of behavioral health, aging, and faith-related outreach. Collaborative work with different institutions and agencies has been a hallmark of his career. In addition to responsibilities related to his paid positions, Mark has been a tireless advocate for social justice issues with Congress, the Arizona State Legislature, and city and county governments. The southern Arizona community is a better place because of his contributions. Thanks, Mark, for your commitment to promoting the dignity and worth of all people through quality human services.

Ann Nichols

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

