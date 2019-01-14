A group called the People's Defense Initiative, "people" meaning illegal immigrants, is seeking signatures to put a ballot on the next election officially making Tucson a "sanctuary city." The Tucson City Council has already deemed Tucson as an "immigrant welcoming" city, meaning defacto "sanctuary." They have curtailed the Tucson Police Department from fully enforcing the AZ SB 1070 law requiring police officers to notify immigration authorities when making lawful contact with a suspected illegal immigrant.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors, due to their hate for President Trump and his immigration enforcement policies, has rejected a federal $1.4 million grant to cover the Pima County Sheriff's Office assistance of Border Patrol. Sheriff Napier was essentially intimidated by these people into pulling a lone ICE agent from the Pima County Jail. We recently observed the effects of "sanctuary" California, wherein a legal immigrant police officer was shot and murdered by an illegal immigrant, who had previous arrests and could have been deported.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.