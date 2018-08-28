Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
The column by Amber Smith of the Tucson Metro Chamber voices a point of view fit for Arizona’s mining past, but not for Arizona’s future. It’s not that mining should not be part of Arizona, but the proposed Rosemont mine would forever damage Tucson’s future. Tucson is undergoing a transformation as more technical jobs and more corporations join the area. The Rosemont mine would trade water, our most critical resource for the future, for copper, and turn a scenic area right on the edge of the city into a dead zone.
The mine would treat the oak-covered canyons in our Santa Rita mountains, where jaguars have roamed for centuries, as a dump for mine waste. And 50 years from now, when the mine is long finished, we will watch the toxic pools of wastewater leak into what’s left of the aquifer under the mine, and regret our mistake as the basin of the mine itself becomes an open toxic cesspool.
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.