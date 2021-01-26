Letter: Tucson is Poetry Center

Thank you for the informative article on the UA Poetry Center and its great library. Such a resource for our community! As someone who has led or founded at least 3 poetry organizations in Tucson, all with national connections and impacts, I am so aware of what a source, and a friendly source at that, the Poetry Center has been to creating a center for poetry, in Tucson. With Kore Press, Chax Press, POG: Poetry in Action, the Tucson Poetry Festival, and much more, including the UA Poetry Center, we have made of Tucson a renowned center for all sorts of poetry practices, from the most traditional to the most innovative. The Poetry Center has helped so much; in addition to its own stalwart programs, it has been a frequent collaborator with these other organizations, and with individual Tucson poets, in bringing, to Tucson,great readings, performances, symposia, and educational opportunities relating to poetry. May it remain such an open and active entity for years to come!
Charles Alexander
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.