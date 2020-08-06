Letter: Tucson is spending $4.4 M. to expand free, public internet

Re: the Aug. 3 article "Tucson is spending $4.4 million to expand free, public internet."
Finally, good news! Good job Tucson City Council!
Spending money on expanding free public internet is what leadership looks like. During this pandemic especially, imagine being a student with no access to education. The digital divide of the haves and haves not starts here but ends up with the poor being disenfranchised, discouraged and without an education a dubious future, possibly a drag on society. A better educated population, Smart City infrastructure, a boon for business and better paying jobs. Steve Kozachik said it best, "Everyone benefits in bringing us along as a 21st century city."
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
