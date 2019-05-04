Re: the April 24 article "Not cool: Tucson 3rd on list of fastest-warming US cities."
In Tucson Arizona it’s a hot place, but now the temperature has increased fast, it’s the third fastest warming city in the U.S. This is bad for the environment and crops. With the temperature rising we will need lots of water to feed the plants and keep them from withering away. During the summer the heat increases in extreme conditions; it could cause illness and death. It’s so hot that no one wants to go outside because of the temperature. It is even more of a threat to allow young kids to go out because of the intensity of the heat. The quick rise of the temperature is just going be much worse. There are people out there making solutions for slowing down the temperature rise, and we should do the same, find good ways to slow down temperature rise. Shouldn’t we do something to prevent this heat rising and letting the people in Tucson suffer?
Carmelo Grijalva
South side
