Letter: Tucson Jazz Festival

Tucson pulled it off again with another great jazz festival. We were treated to twelve days of music which ranged from many talented locals to internationally recognized, respected and loved musicians. This couldn't have happened without help from the city of Tucson, many sponsors, the Board of Directors, volunteers, food vendors, an appreciative audience and above all, the performers. Next year will mark the seventh for the Tucson Jazz Festival. How lucky we are to host this in our own fair city. Many who come to hear the music are not from Arizona. Thank you to all who made this happen.

Sheila Lepley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

