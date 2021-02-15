Letter: Tucson Litter

As the Loop has recently received accolades about its existence, I, who bicycle a good portion of it 5+ days a week, must comment.
When locals, and especially visitors, utilize the Loop as it aligns with the Santa Cruz River and the Rilitto River they will be exposed to major amounts of litter, trash piles, and general discarded refuse off all types in these waterways. This will be an impression of our community that they will have in their memories.
I applaud the efforts of TPD, Pima County Flood Control, and various other agencies that attempt to stay on top of keeping these areas clean. It is a daunting task, and as I observe, one that is being lost more every week.
I love Tucson and the Sonoran Desert (being a long time resident) and wish that all locals and visitors respect the area by depositing their discards in appropriate containers.
Stephen Carlat
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.