Global climate change, a world drowning in plastic, immigration crisis, the threat of nuclear war, an increase in gun violence, the specter of a Presidential choice between a madman and an octogenarian – it’s hard to keep your chin up these days.

We moved to Tucson from Green Valley recently and were pleased to learn that life continues. Our apartment has a balcony with a sweeping view of a section of the Tucson Loop Trail. What a boon to the human spirit!

A stream of people use the trail: young and old of all colors and shapes, runners, walkers, racing pelotons, pleasure cyclists, tandem bikers, hand bikers who have lost legs, horse riders, dogs who dutifully match their owner’s pace, and yes, even a unicyclist and an Orthodox priest in full cassock.

Bum leg and all, I join this stream of humanity, a metaphor for an imagined world.

David Cowan

North side