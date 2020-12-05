Letter: Tucson Mayor Issues city curfew

It was entertaining to watch the news a few nights ago and see the 2 dozen protestors of the curfew that was put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID 19.
I believe the $300 fine is appropriate. However, if the violators of the curfew can't, or won't be able to pay the fine, perhaps, as an alternative to the fine, the city could develop a safe, protected way for these folks to observe one of the many COVID 19 wards in a hospital so they can see first hand the results of their actions including not wearing a mask. Seeing people dying first hand may be the only way to get through to those who deny their actions affect others.
Teresa Mackey
East side
