Letter: Tucson Medical Center COVID vaccines

Having just returned from getting my Covid-19 shot at Tucson Medical Center Drive-Thru my thoughts are simply wow. I had allotted a couple of hours for the process to get completed or longer, and came prepared for some disorganization. Having a bottle of water in case of thirst, a banana in case I got hungry and of course my cell phone to keep me occupied. Much to my surprise, it was probably the smoothest event I have ever attended. My congratulations to TMC for their efficiency. Thank you to all the workers who were so courteous, Great job.Thank you.
Meg Lee
Northeast side
