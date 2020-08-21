Letter: Tucson Museum of Art worth a visit

Looking for a temporary change of venue? I highly recommend a visit to the Tucson Museum of Art. The new Kasser Family Wing is a delight, with an airy open feel with spacious displays of outstanding pre-Columbian and Latin American art. All three floors are open to the public, with the exhibit "Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch" in the main gallery. Ticket reservations required on a timed basis, masks required, As an added benefit, Old Town Artisans across the street from TMA will be opening in the near future.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
