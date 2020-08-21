 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Museum of Art worth a visit
Letter: Tucson Museum of Art worth a visit

Looking for a temporary change of venue? I highly recommend a visit to the Tucson Museum of Art. The new Kasser Family Wing is a delight, with an airy open feel with spacious displays of outstanding pre-Columbian and Latin American art. All three floors are open to the public, with the exhibit "Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch" in the main gallery. Ticket reservations required on a timed basis, masks required, As an added benefit, Old Town Artisans across the street from TMA will be opening in the near future.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

