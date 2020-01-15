Letter: Tucson Museum of Art

Hey, Folks....Run, don't walk---to the "Western Sublime" art show at the Tucson Museum of Art (until Feb. 9), featuring lavish, sweeping landscapes by Thomas Moran, Albert Bierstadt, Monet, Renoir!!!!
Each painting is accompanied by a brilliant poem by Dr. Ofelia Zepeda, a Tohono O'odham native American, in both English and Dine.
This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the original West---truly SUBLIME. Our Tucson Museum of Art has outdone itself.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.