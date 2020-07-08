Letter: Tucson Must Require Delivery People to Wear Masks, and for Their Employers to Educate Them About how to Provide Courteous Customer Service
View Comments

Letter: Tucson Must Require Delivery People to Wear Masks, and for Their Employers to Educate Them About how to Provide Courteous Customer Service

I have a shared yard in the university neighborhood and my neighbors constantly have restaurant and other deliveries by AMAZON, UPS, FEDX, etc. These delivery people are constantly coming up to me when I am in the yard or they knock on my door. None of them wear masks, or practice safe distancing, and their pushy unsafe behavior gives me anxiety. I have been rerouting, avoiding, and jumping back from these aggressive delivery people in my yard and at my door for over 3 months. The delivery people need to be required to wear masks, and be taught to be respectful towards the public, as they are constantly entering peoples yards and intensely invading their privacy. These type of deliveries will be going on for a long time and delivery people need to be properly educated. Perhaps, the city can require a training program for those that make home deliveries.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News