Letter: Tucson needs a Memorial Forest
Letter: Tucson needs a Memorial Forest

In 2020 Mayor Regina Romero announced a plan to plant a million trees in Tucson to provide cooling for a heating city. She acknowledged that it will be expensive but said she’s hoping to offset costs through public-private partnerships with nonprofits and local companies. Recent letters to the editor expressing opposition to zoo expansion that reduces precious green space urge the city to instead increase our green spaces, including planting urban forests, as we face increasing heat and drought due to climate change.

A Tucson Memorial Forest would be a wonderful gift to the community and would bring enormous returns. A memorial forest offers families who choose cremation a beautiful, private and permanently-protected place to return their ashes to the earth. Instead of tombstones, ashes are interred into the base of beautiful trees.” Surely the costs of burial and a climate-appropriate tree to commemorate a loved one would pay for the associated costs and, eventually, create oases of shade in a heating world.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

