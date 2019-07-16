I’m writing this letter to express my support for the proposed Bike Ranch. Tucson needs more of this sort of thinking.
I recently read that of 43 cosmopolitan areas studied, Tucson ranked 43rd in recovery from the sub-prime meltdown. I built an expensive home in 2007 that, twelve years later, is worth 75% of what it appraised for then.
Saguaro Park has expressed no opposition to the proposal, and that should be all anyone needs to know. The restaurant/bar on the corner of Escalante and Old Spanish Trail has more impact on traffic, night lighting, animal habitat considerations, and noise pollution than the Bike Ranch could possibly generate.
I am a cyclist and I ride in Saguaro National Park East frequently. I’d appreciate experiencing more bikes and fewer cars, and I’m pretty sure all the squashed critters that are run over by cars in the park each year would agree.
Doug Miller
East side
