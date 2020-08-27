Letter: Tucson Needs Vaccine Volunteers

Tucson is on the COVID-19 vaccine front lines. Our very own Quality of Life Medical and Research Center has been selected to recruit subjects for Phase 3 Moderna vaccine trials!
It’s my patriotic duty to volunteer and I have, but I realize that my chance of being selected are dim, not because I’m 75 years old but because I’m White. While Black people and Latinos account for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, so far they make up only 15% of participants. The trials need more minorities to enroll if the trials are to succeed or an effective vaccine will be delayed.
I urge Pima County Hispanics sign up. Mayor Romeo, are you reading?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
