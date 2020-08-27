 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson Needs Vaccine Volunteers
View Comments

Letter: Tucson Needs Vaccine Volunteers

Tucson is on the COVID-19 vaccine front lines. Our very own Quality of Life Medical and Research Center has been selected to recruit subjects for Phase 3 Moderna vaccine trials!

It’s my patriotic duty to volunteer and I have, but I realize that my chance of being selected are dim, not because I’m 75 years old but because I’m White. While Black people and Latinos account for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, so far they make up only 15% of participants. The trials need more minorities to enroll if the trials are to succeed or an effective vaccine will be delayed.

I urge Pima County Hispanics sign up. Mayor Romeo, are you reading?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News