Tim Steller (columnist) needs to think outside the box on these issues. If methane gas is being burned to create electricity at the landfill, how about burning newspaper and cardboard to also create electricity that can be sold to TEP.
Newspaper and cardboard ash can be disposed of at landfill as both are not harmful to the environment.
Taxpayers win (shrinking environmental cost to city of Tucson) and extended life to landfill.
Karl Filippini
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.