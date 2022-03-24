Letter: Tucson Nuke Target - How About Nuclear Winter?

Re: the March 13 article "Is Tucson still a nuke target?"
Reporter Henry Brean did a fine job in his Sunday 'Is Tucson still a target?" 'article. I think readers need a follow up article on the issue of Nuclear Winter.
Robinson Meyer in his recent article in the Atlantic "On Top of Everything Else, Nuclear War Would Be a Climate Problem - Even a “minor” skirmish would wreck the planet" provides more news we do not want to hear.
We old folks just sometimes read obituaries. We expect and kind of hope the deaths will be of us old folks.
But with nuclear war the deaths will be of our kids and grandkids and the world as we know it. Of course we will never read this --- because our newspapers will be gone possibly along with our civilization.
Today we have the boys with nuclear toys yelling at each other. Sadly their mothers are no longer alive to tell them: "Boys, now you stop that immediately."
Peace!
Buzz Davis, Veterans for Peace Tucson
Southwest side
