Letter: Tucson Owns this Canadian's Heart
View Comments

Letter: Tucson Owns this Canadian's Heart

I'm a Canadian snowbird who discovered Tucson in 2012. The first year, my late wife and I planned a two-night stay on our way to El Paso, just to say we had been to Texas. The Lone Star State has never seen our headlights.

We stayed three weeks in Tucson. It's now nine years of three-month stays. Tucson is exactly what we sought. It's a beautiful city with incredibly friendly people.

COVID-19 meant I had to head home last Friday, March 24. Today I went to the Daily Star website to suspend my subscription. That's when I realized Tucson holds my heart. I'm keeping my subscription active because I care about Tucson as much as I care about my Canadian hometown and I want to be in the loop about my favorite American city.

Your newspaper rocks and I'm hoping to roll back south come the winter. In the meantime, wash your hands, keep your social distance and rejoice in the joy that is Tucson.

Graham Stevens

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News