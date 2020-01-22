Letter: Tucson Passes on Stonegarden Funds

And so it begins.
Regina Romero is elected mayor. We pass on a program ($600K = 10 additional officers) that increased public safety by providing "...overtime to do proactive, on-site activity in high crime areas...resulted in hundreds of arrests that would not have occurred without this federal money...taken countless guns and drugs off the streets of Tucson...Without these federally funded overtime deployments, an already understaffed police department will have a hard time addressing these crime issues.”
I'm excited. As the mayor's focus continues to be on people from outside this country, some here illegally, instead of law enforcement by a fully staffed and funded police department crime will increase in our community. There will be an even lower presence of police to control illegal immigration and provide the basic block and tackle police service legal residents expect, fund and deserve. Our recent business and downtown revivals will die.
I'm excited - a pro business, crime fighting mayor is on the horizon.
Dave Culbertson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.