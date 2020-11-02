 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Patio Dining
Tucson has a fabulous opportunity in patio dining. When I want to have a restaurant meal outdoors, I can count precious few places whose patios are not up against parking lots or street traffic.

Tucson is perfect for outdoor dining for most of the year. As many local restaurants close, and others tailor their outdoor space as possible for patio dining during this Covid emergency, let’s try and design and redesign redesign for more pleasant outdoor dining. We can do better for the future of our city!

Isabel Aaronson

North side

