 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson plays part in discovery of giant comet (B1, July 6, 2021)
View Comments

Letter: Tucson plays part in discovery of giant comet (B1, July 6, 2021)

  • Comments

This is amazing. Astronomers have spotted what could be the largest comet on record with the help of a Tucson-based lab, NOIRLab, a national research institution headquartered in Tucson since 1959. And according to Todd Lauer, a Tucson-based NOIRLab astronomer, “It’s one of those fun things - an object that came out of the blue.”

Really? This new comet is roughly 1.8 billion miles away and was captured by a special 570-megapixel camera which has photographed and cataloged hundreds of millions of galaxies in an effort to understand the shape of the expanding universe.

And yet…it seems those other ‘fun things that come out of the blue’…UFOs- continue to flummox and baffle these brilliant astronomers and their equally brilliant mega-pixel camera thingys.

Even without your supercomputer sophisticated tracking algorithms…”if it looks like a duck”.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News