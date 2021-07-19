Letter: Tucson plays part in discovery of giant comet (B1, July 6, 2021)

This is amazing. Astronomers have spotted what could be the largest comet on record with the help of a Tucson-based lab, NOIRLab, a national research institution headquartered in Tucson since 1959. And according to Todd Lauer, a Tucson-based NOIRLab astronomer, “It’s one of those fun things - an object that came out of the blue.”
Really? This new comet is roughly 1.8 billion miles away and was captured by a special 570-megapixel camera which has photographed and cataloged hundreds of millions of galaxies in an effort to understand the shape of the expanding universe.
And yet…it seems those other ‘fun things that come out of the blue’…UFOs- continue to flummox and baffle these brilliant astronomers and their equally brilliant mega-pixel camera thingys.
Even without your supercomputer sophisticated tracking algorithms…”if it looks like a duck”.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.