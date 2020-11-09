Letter: Tucson Police Contact

I was on my walk this morning and chance found me passing through the La Mariposa Resort where I sometimes pass Officer Eric Hite’s memorial park. This morning sitting in the shade of that park was a Tucson Police squad car with an officer sitting quietly inside eating his breakfast. The officer was catching a short break and I imagine remembering the sacrifice of Officer Hite and his family. Maybe he was reflecting on the dangers police officers face, something serious that could happen to a cop on a quiet Sunday morning. As I approached the car, the American flag lay still in the background, weathered and worn. The window rolled down and I got a welcoming smile, a face showing the wear of time and the stress of the job. We spoke briefly; just a little chit chat with a 14-year veteran who still loved the job. We are lucky to have the officers we do here in Tucson, serving our community and protecting us.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
