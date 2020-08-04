Letter: Tucson Police Dept. budget

According to a July 23 article about the TPD budget, Mayor Romero stated she will continue to fight for funding of community resources, mental health and social work. However, the mayor and council aren't willing to divert some of TPD budget to provide funding for community resources at this time. If not now, when? If there is money in the police budget to buy military equipment, why not divert those monies? Establishing a community safety pilot program is not sustainable. It will not solve these entrenched community social ills. It's time to put real money into social reforms, not Band-Aid solutions.
Joyce Bertschy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
