I catch a burglar climbing over my 6' fence and back out of my secured back yard. I detain him and call 911. The dispatcher is irate and demands that I release him. I refuse. Three officers arrive, but before they do, the burglar volunteers that he is 21, recently out of jail on burglary and criminal trespass charges, missed his court date, has a warrant out for his arrest, and is high on a pipe full of meth that he just smoked. Then he rolls onto the ground, incoherent and mumbling. The officers threaten me with kidnapping and assault, refuse to confirm what the guy told me as "it is none of my business" and release him with no charges. I am 70, and left feeling like the criminal, and not the victim. And this guy is back in your neighborhoods looking for things to support his meth addiction.
Eric Rose
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.