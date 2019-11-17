A number of opinion columns and letters recommended raises for the mayor and council due to the “good work” they did, especially “revitalization of commercial and residential development in downtown Tucson.” Obviously, voters didn’t agree that the politicians were doing good work.
City roads remain in horrible shape. Traffic enforcement remains almost non-existent – stop signs are merely recommendations; red light running is routine; speed limits are suggested minimums; using turn signals is frowned upon. Worse, spending MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars on downtown Tucson benefits only the 2%, at the expense of the 98%. Witness poorly maintained parks, medians full of weeds, growing numers of vacant commercial buildings everywhere, etc.
My suggestion to the “new" mayor and council: address the issues that affect the 98%. You know, those of us that avoid downtown due to its never-ending construction mess, traffic jams, parking problems, and unpleasant conditions. Our patience is running out.
Barry Austin
Foothills
