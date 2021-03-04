 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Politics in 1960's
Re: the March 1 article "Street Smarts: Subdivision developer would go on to be Tucson mayor."

Richard Bilby and I managed Lew's last mayoral campaign in the late 60's. This was a time when there really were "moderate" Republicans.

But a virulent "conservative" crew - mostly younger participants - of Tucson Republicans put up a primary candidate, and we had a fight.

Shortly before the election I was standing in front of the Star building on Stone, talking to "Skip" Inskeep, the political reporter, when one of the rebel leaders walked by and hooted that their man would win this one.

I bristled and said, "You're wrong. It'll be 'Lew by two.'"

Lew won by 2022 votes, and "Skip" wrote a short article complimenting my political acumen. Lew was a fine mayor.

Oh well, the rebel Republicans haven't changed that much.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

