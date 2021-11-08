 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Proclaims November as Alzheimer's & Caregiver's Month
Letter: Tucson Proclaims November as Alzheimer's & Caregiver's Month

Alzheimer's is a public health crisis in Arizona. There are currently 150,000 people living with the disease in our state, and 262,000 family dementia caregivers.

I volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association because of my family history with this illness. Awareness and education are the first steps in understanding the need for a cure. I advocate for a proper continuum of care and to improve the training and care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in both the medical and community settings.

I want to applaud Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for supporting our vision of an Arizona without Alzheimer’s. Her proclamation to make November 2021 Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Month throughout our city encourages all residents to learn about Alzheimer’s, related dementias and patient care.

Thank you, Mayor Romero, for recognizing this public-health crisis that affects so many people in our state and throughout our country and the world.

Laura Vitkus

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

