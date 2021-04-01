 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Proposal for Water Fees Outside City Limits
I strongly support Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott's March 25 ARIZONA DAILY STAR opinion editorial. The Tucson Mayor and Council has proposed that Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County pay a higher differential water fee, presumably adding revenues to the City's general fund.

Supervisor Scott has done his homework. In 1978 Tucson applied for a larger CAP allocation to accommodate its service area which included the unincorporated areas. State Statutes (ARS 9-511.01 (D)(E) require municipal water systems to provide "just and reasonable rates" to all of its ratepayers.

This proposal is a plan to increase city revenues unrelated to the cost of water service. A better idea is to strategically invite unincorporated areas to annex to the City. This would give these customers a voice in their water rates and bring more state shared revenues to Tucson rather than leaving them in Phoenix.

This proposal is fraught with dangerous precedents and should be discarded.

Carol W. West

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

