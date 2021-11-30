 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Roads in El Tour de Tucson
I road in my seventh El tour de Tucson on Saturday and the City of Tucson and Pima County should be ashamed of the road conditions. In addition to water at the aids stations, they should have been handing out mouth guards. This does not put our community in good light with outside visitors, riders and businesses looking to expand in Tucson. I heard many riders state they would never ride again here due to the poor road conditions. Over $200 million in sales tax and income tax revenue collected in Pima County is allocated mostly to Maricopa County as it’s over 90% incorporated with cities and towns. Sales tax and income tax revenue in Arizona is allocated to cities and towns. It's time to incorporate Pima County or change the law so we can fix our roads.

Gary Heinfeld

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

