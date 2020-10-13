Letter: Tucson roads

I came to Tucson in 1971 to work for TEP as a Lineman. One of the first things I noticed was the terrible condition of the roads and someone's attempt to "thin the herd" by coming up with the brilliant idea of "suicide" lanes on Grant Road and Speedway. In 1973 the State Lottery started and the funds were supposed to be used to repair the roads and fund education. I guess we know that funding never happened. While driving south on Houghton Road recently I uttered some rather obscene comments about elected officials and their obvious neglect of our roads. I stopped my truck in a parking area and googled "The worst roads in the US" on Odometer.com. Tucson rates 5th from the BOTTOM. I then asked "How many cities in the US" There are 19,495 cities in the US. So there are 19,490 cities with better roads than Tucson in the US. Obviously, for the last 49 years we have had politicians that don't give a damn that we are bounced and jarred in our vehicles and have abnormally high repair cost due to our terrible roads. Those in political office for the last 49 years should be ashamed of themselves and we should be ashamed for electing them.
Thorsten A Wohlstrom
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!