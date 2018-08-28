Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
Amber Smith, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, says that the Rosemont Mine should be approved for economic reasons and because "Mining is in Tucson's blood". You know makes up 65 percent of my body? Water!
The most precious resource in the Southwest will be used at the mine for a lousy 400 jobs. I wonder how enthusiastic the Tucson Metro Chamber would be if a copper mine was permitted just north of the Catalina Foothills. Then they can enjoy the view of a mile wide, half-mile deep hole in the ground.
Anthony Strungis
Green Valley
